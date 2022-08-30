Home States Telangana

Union minister B L Verma calls on kin of slain TRS leader Krishnaiah

He alleged that after the murder of Krishnaiah, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and CPM State secretary Tammieni Veerabhadram colluded to delay the murder case probe.

Published: 30th August 2022 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region B L Verma

Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region B L Verma

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region B L Verma on Monday alleged that the TRS government failed to maintain law and order in the State. He visited Teldarpalli village and consoled the family members of TRS leader Tammieni Krishnaiah, who was murdered recently by alleged activists of CPI.

Later, speaking to the media, he said the police utterly failed to protect Krishnaiah though there was a threat to his life. He alleged that after the murder of Krishnaiah, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and CPM State secretary Tammieni Veerabhadram colluded to delay the murder case probe.

He assured the family members of Krishnaiah that if the State police did not do justice central probe would be ordered to bring the culprits to book. The Krishnaiah’s family members thanked the Union minister for consoling them though no Minister and any leaders from the ruling party visited them in spite of the slain man being a member of the TRS.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
B L Verma TRS government CPI
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp