Union minister B L Verma calls on kin of slain TRS leader Krishnaiah

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region B L Verma on Monday alleged that the TRS government failed to maintain law and order in the State. He visited Teldarpalli village and consoled the family members of TRS leader Tammieni Krishnaiah, who was murdered recently by alleged activists of CPI.

Later, speaking to the media, he said the police utterly failed to protect Krishnaiah though there was a threat to his life. He alleged that after the murder of Krishnaiah, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and CPM State secretary Tammieni Veerabhadram colluded to delay the murder case probe.

He assured the family members of Krishnaiah that if the State police did not do justice central probe would be ordered to bring the culprits to book. The Krishnaiah’s family members thanked the Union minister for consoling them though no Minister and any leaders from the ruling party visited them in spite of the slain man being a member of the TRS.

