Home States Telangana

Kawal Tiger Reserve website to serve as guide for tourists: Minister

The website -- www.kawaltiger.com-- gives a list of fauna, flora, hotels, resorts and other tourist spots.

Published: 31st August 2022 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 01:52 AM   |  A+A-

Environment Minister Indrakaran Reddy launching KTR website in Hyderabad on Tuesday

Forest and Environment Minister Indrakaran Reddy launching KTR website in Hyderabad on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Forest and Environment Minister Indrakaran Reddy officially launched the website of Kawal Tiger Reserve (KTR) at Aranya Bhawan here on Tuesday. The website -- www.kawaltiger.com  -- provides comprehensive information about the Kawal Tiger Reserve and serves as a complete guide for tourists and visitors.

It also displays a list of the flora and fauna in the KTR area apart from providing information about the tourist activities, hotels, resorts, urban forest park and other nearby tourist destinations. It also helps tourists book tours, Jungle Safari, etc.

It also provides an insight into the wildlife habitat management practices like grasslands, watersheds and waterholes. The Minister also released a special booklet on grasslands developed in the Kawal forest area. On this occasion, he also appreciated Field Director Vinod Kumar for his efforts in increasing the number of animals in the reserve.

PCCF R.M Dobriyal said that the grasslands developed experimentally in Kawal were being recognized at the national level and by the experts of the National Tiger Conservation Agency (NTCA). Another tiger conservation centre in the State, Amrabad Tiger Reserve, released the annual management report through the hands of Minister Indrakaran Reddy.  Field Director Srinivas prepared this annual report covering Amrabad forest features, management, animal welfare, staff management etc.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indrakaran Reddy Kawal Tiger Reserve Aranya Bhawan
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp