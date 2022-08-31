Kawal Tiger Reserve website to serve as guide for tourists: Minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Forest and Environment Minister Indrakaran Reddy officially launched the website of Kawal Tiger Reserve (KTR) at Aranya Bhawan here on Tuesday. The website -- www.kawaltiger.com -- provides comprehensive information about the Kawal Tiger Reserve and serves as a complete guide for tourists and visitors.

It also displays a list of the flora and fauna in the KTR area apart from providing information about the tourist activities, hotels, resorts, urban forest park and other nearby tourist destinations. It also helps tourists book tours, Jungle Safari, etc.

It also provides an insight into the wildlife habitat management practices like grasslands, watersheds and waterholes. The Minister also released a special booklet on grasslands developed in the Kawal forest area. On this occasion, he also appreciated Field Director Vinod Kumar for his efforts in increasing the number of animals in the reserve.

PCCF R.M Dobriyal said that the grasslands developed experimentally in Kawal were being recognized at the national level and by the experts of the National Tiger Conservation Agency (NTCA). Another tiger conservation centre in the State, Amrabad Tiger Reserve, released the annual management report through the hands of Minister Indrakaran Reddy. Field Director Srinivas prepared this annual report covering Amrabad forest features, management, animal welfare, staff management etc.

