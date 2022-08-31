Nirmal district’s ‘hidden gems’ to become eco-tourism spots in Telangana

Niharika Saila By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Turkam Cheruvu and Venganna Cheruvu in the Dimmadurthy Range, considered hidden gems in Nirmal district, are proposed to be developed into eco-tourism attractions.

Turkam Cheruvu is tucked away amidst the dense forests in the district, while Venganna Cheruvu is described as a paradise for bird-watchers with a lot of perches for avifauna.

Indian Forest Service Officer Mohan Chandra Pargaien, District Forest Officer Vikas Meena, Forest Divisional Officer of Nirmal Division Siddharth Vikram Singh and other officials visited these lakes and a proposal was submitted for a potential eco-tourism development.

Siddharth Vikram Singh said, “These two are the largest lakes in the region and they are located in close proximity to Nirmal town so developing them as ecotourism spots will boost the income of the locals.”

“We have made a proposal to install bird-watching towers, eco-cottages, night camping and stargazing, boating and kayaking in the lake, floating houses and stone signage along the nature trail without causing much disturbance to the ecosystem. We are also planning to initiate a Jungle Safari along the 10-km stretch by connecting both lakes. The proposal is yet to be approved by the head office.”

“These activities will provide employment to the locals as they can set up food stalls, work as guides in the safari, manage boats, cottages and other activities.”

Vikas Meena said, “Turkam Cheruvu is one of the biggest water bodies in the area spread across 55 hectares. It is a perennial water body as it gets water throughout the year from the Saraswathi river. Venganna Cheruvu is spread across 25 hectares and it is home to different species of birds.”

“Both these places are rich in bio-diversity. The main objective behind the eco-tourism proposal at these lakes is to provide a livelihood to the locals, to make people part of this as much as possible as well as focus on the conservation of the natural habitat,” he further elaborated.

EMPLOYMENT POTENTIAL FOR LOCALS

Turkam Cheruvu and Venganna Cheruvu have vast potential for generating employment for locals and promoting tourism, said IFS officer Mohan Chandra Pargaien.

