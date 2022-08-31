Home States Telangana

Telangana to fight Centre’s power dues shocker legally: Energy Minister

Meanwhile, addressing a meeting in Hyderabad, Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao alleged that the Centre has hatched a conspiracy to stop NREGS works in the State.

Published: 31st August 2022 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 01:37 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy

Telangana Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is mulling legal options against the Centre’s directive to the State to pay power dues of  Rs 6,756.92 crore to Andhra Pradesh.

Describing the Centre’s order as ‘politically motivated’ and ‘absurd’, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday told reporters in Suryapet that the government would fight legally against the directive. The Energy Minister alleged that the Center has conspired against Telangana’s power sector and was trying to push the State towards power cuts and darkness.

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao gave suggestions to the Centre on how to give free power to all consumers in the country, which it was unable to digest,” Jagadish Reddy said.

He said that the Chief Minister would expose the Centre’s vindictive attitude across the country. “The fact is that Telangana is due Rs 12,941 crore from AP Genco, but the Centre is not taking this into account,” he said.

Jagadish Reddy alleged that the Centre has been creating troubles in the way of Telangana’s power sector for the last year. “As the Chief Minister is questioning the failures of the BJP-led Union government, the Centre has targeted the State,” he said.

Meanwhile, addressing a meeting in Hyderabad, Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao alleged that the Centre has hatched a conspiracy to stop NREGS works in the State. “Telangana is No. 1 in the country in implementing NREGS works. However, the Centre is trying to stall the works in the name of inspections. The Centre stopped the NREGS works in West Bengal six months ago.

The Centre sent inspection teams to Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Punjab,” Dayakar Rao recalled. He said that the Centre had sent only three teams to Telangana between 2014 and 2018, but this year alone, it sent 18 teams. “The Centre wanted the States not to take up desilting of tanks with NREGS works. But, such works were just 11 per cent in the state, whereas it was 19 per cent in Andhra Pradesh,” Dayakar Rao pointed out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana government power dues Andhra Pradesh G Jagadish Reddy K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp