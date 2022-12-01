Airport Express Metro project: KTR reviews preparations for stone laying

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday held a meeting with the officials concerned to review preparations for the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II project. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to lay the foundation for the project on December 9. The project will be taken up at an estimated cost of `6,250 crores. The 31-km Airport Express Metro which starts from Raidurg Metro Terminal Station at Mindspace Junction will pass through Biodiversity Junction, Khajaguda Road and touches Nanakramguda Junction on the Outer Ring Road before reaching RGI Airport in Shamshabad.

Unlike the Metro Rail Phase-I which is an elevated line, Phase-II will have elevated as well as grade-level and underground tracks. Of the 31-km stretch, 2.630 km to 2.635 km will be underground, which will cover the airport while about 26.365 km will be elevated and 0.840 km at grade level. Rama Rao said that once the project is completed, it will be beneficial not only for people who travel to the airport but also for those who travel to Hyderabad from suburban areas on a daily basis.

“This project is another major step in strengthening the public transportation system in the city,” the minister added. Meanwhile, Rama Rao also instructed the officials to ensure that all arrangements are in place for the foundation stone laying ceremony as well as a public meeting which will be held later in the day. He also requested all the people’s representatives from Hyderabad and the Ministers to be present on the occasion.

