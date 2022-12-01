ED grills Vijay Deverakonda over Liger funding

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda was on Wednesday questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the funding for his pan-India film Liger. The actor was questioned about his remuneration and the source of funding for the film, which featured, apart from him, US boxing legend Mike Tyson and Hindi actress Ananya Pandey.

The ED also questioned film director Puri Jagannath and actress /producer, Charmme Kaur, about 10 days ago over the source of funding for Liger and alleged violation of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following a complaint from Congress leader Bakka Judson, alleging that some politicians invested money in the movie.

Speaking to the media outside the ED office, the actor said: “Those who are most loved by people face both positive and negative situations in life. This is one such situation I am in now.”

He, however, refused to comment on the purpose for which he was summoned by the ED. “Officials needed a few clarifications and I was called in. They are doing their job and I answered all their questions. I cannot reveal anything further since the investigation is still going on.”

