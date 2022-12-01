Home States Telangana

'Not scared of BJP's cheap politics': Telangana MLC Kavitha refuses involvement in Delhi liquor scam 

"We will hold BJP accountable for their failures at the national level and not allow them to target our MLAs and MPs using ED and CBI," said the MLC. 

Published: 01st December 2022 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

MLC K Kavitha

MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MLC Kavitha said that we are ready to face any investigation and alleged that the BJP and agencies are leaking information to defame the leader's image. 

The MLC addressed a press conference at her residence on Thursday a day after ED mentioned her name in the Delhi liquor scam. 

"Come in front of the public and say what you can do for the people... But using ED, CBI to win the elections is not possible in Telangana. At most, you can put the leaders in jail.. what more can you... won't get scared of this", the MLC said.

She hit out at the PM saying that under the eight-year rule of Modi, CBI and ED, targeted several opposition parties. The PM used these agencies to take over power. The Modi government came to power through back door with ED and CBI attacks in nine states. 

ALSO READ | AAP got Rs 100 crore from Kavitha, others in liquor scam, says ED

She further said that she is confident that there is no chance BJP can come to power in Telangana with these agencies and said that the people of Telangana know everything about BJP's cheap tricks. 

The MLC also said that she is confident that TRS will form government in Telangana in the next assembly elections and there's no chance for BJP. 

ALSO READ| Liquor scam: MLC Kavitha to file a defamation suit against Delhi BJP leaders following allegations 

"We will hold BJP accountable for their failures at the national level and not allow them to target our MLAs and MPs using ED and CBI," said the MLC. 

She added that she will face the investigation and said there she wasn't involved in any scam. 

