Poachgate: Telangana HC to hear bail plea on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice B Sumalatha of the Telangana High Court will hear the bail applications submitted by Nanda Kumar, Simhayaji and Ramchandra Bharathi, the accused in the alleged bid to poach four TRS MLAs, on Thursday.

Appearing for the defendants, senior counsel Ravichander argued that the Supreme Court had not granted release to the accused since a proper bail application was necessary. He stated that the bail application may be considered on Wednesday itself since the Supreme Court had ordered prompt resolution of the matter.

Responding to this, the Assistant Public Prosecutor stated that an additional day wouldn’t make a difference as counsel himself had reached the court after five days. Ravichander countered by saying that according to the law, it is the powerful State, not the people who are incarcerated, who may be held accountable for delays. The judge adjourned the hearing to Thursday after agreeing with Ravichander that the State was aware of the Supreme Court ruling and that it has to be resolved quickly.

