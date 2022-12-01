Home States Telangana

SIT submits poachgate proof to Telangana HC

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The SIT on Wednesday submitted to the High Court the evidence it has accumulated against the seven accused in the alleged poaching case, including audio and video clips, screenshots of WhatsApp chats, photos and statements of witnesses. The SIT identified the seven accused as Ramachandra Bharati, Nanda Kumar, Simhayaji, BL Santhosh, Tushar Vellappally, Jaggu Swamy and advocate Bhusarapu Srinivas.

Submitting the evidence, the SIT said that Ramachandra Bharati and BL Santhosh have been acquainted since a long time. It produced WhatsApp chats between the two from August 2021 and a picture of them together taken at Haridwar on April 11, 2022. The SIT also said that a message sent by Ramachandra Bharati to BL Santhosh on October 26 giving an update regarding the MLAs was part of the evidence.

The SIT said that the alleged conspiracy was fine-tuned at a meeting that took place at 10 am on October 15 at the residence of Santhosh in which Ramachandra Bharati, Nanda Kumar, Santhosh, Tushar and one Mujagalla Vijay Kumar attended. The SIT said that the names of those who attended the meeting were derived from phone locations, and confession of advocate Prathap Goud. The SIT also produced abstracts of regular WhatsApp calls to the High Court.

Evidence not leaked by SIT: Hyd police chief

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police and SIT head CV Anand, in a press release, said that the SIT wasn’t responsible for media channels telecasting programmes which show the evidence submitted to the court and advocates in the TRS MLAs poaching case. Though a Telugu news channel was telecasting portions of the submitted evidence, “the SIT is not responsible or involved in any way in leakage of this information to the media or by any of its members,” Anand said.

