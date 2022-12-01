Home States Telangana

Teacher sexually assaults Class X student

40-year-old molests minor girl at a private school in Mulugu after calling her to office room for Aadhaar verification

Sexual assault, Rape

Image used for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MULUGU: In yet another atrocity on minor girls in Telangana, a 40-year-old teacher sexually assaulted a Class X student at a private school in Mulugu on Wednesday. The incident came to light in the afternoon, when the girl’s parents lodged a complaint at Mulugu police station. Police identified the assailant as T Krishna, a resident of Mulugu who works as a teacher at Little Flower School.

According to police, the incident occurred when Krishna called the 15-year-old victim to his office for Aadhaar card verification. As the girl went alone, the accused began sexually assaulting her. Fellow students and school staff who heard her cries for help rushed into the office room and rescued the girl. As the news spread, local people began arriving at the school and the teacher managed to escape from the spot fearing for his life. When the girl’s parents arrived at the school, she told them about the incident.

They immediately approached the Mulugu police who registered a case against Krishna. Mulugu Sub Inspector B Omkar Yadav said: “In their complaint, the girl’s parents stated that Krishna had sexually assaulted the minor girl. The girl has been sent to the hospital for a medical examination.” “We have registered a case against the accused under various sections of the POCSO Act. The accused has been sent to judicial remand,” he said.

