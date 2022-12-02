Home States Telangana

After searches, I-T men reach Delhi to talk action

Sources told TNIE that the I-T officials have prepared a list of violations that came to light following the searches.

Income Tax, Income Tax Department

Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a development that has set the proverbial cat among the pigeons, a team of top Income-Tax officials from the State have reached Delhi and met their senior officers on Thursday. With the searches conducted on the offices and residences of Minister Ch Malla Reddy, his relatives and also on Minister Gangula Kamalakar fresh in the minds of the politicians and public alike, the development is being watched with keen interest. According to sources, the I-T sleuths discussed with their counterparts in Delhi their plan of action following the recent searches.

While I-T sleuths, along with ED officials, conducted searches in the granite quarries belonging to Kamalakar, as well as MP Ravi Chadran’s offices and residences, 65 teams of I-T sleuths had carried out searches over three days in the residences of Malla Reddy and his relatives.

Sources told TNIE that the I-T officials have prepared a list of violations that came to light following the searches. This list is likely to be forwarded to the ED to verify if the Prevention of Money Laundering Act is violated.

