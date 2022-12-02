Fake CBI officer case: Granite firm owners summoned

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the case of Kovireddy Srinivas Rao, who was arrested for impersonating a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official, sleuths have discovered that the accused made deals with several businesspersons, including the granite business owners who were raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials recently. They have been summoned by the CBI to appear for questioning in New Delhi on Friday.

Sources said that Srinivas met with the granite businessmen at a community (Kapu) meeting about 10 days ago. Four persons from Hyderabad had approached Srinivas asking the latter to resolve their cases pending with the CBI, said sources, adding that two other persons connected to granite businesses in Karimnagar had also met him over the recent searches by ED.

It is reported that the business persons — Melapati Chenchu Naidu, Uday Bhaskar, Srinivas Rao Penupotula, Jetti Srinivas and Satyanarayana — gave him Rs 2 crore and an additional Rs 25 lakh in form of jewellery to influence their pending cases before the CBI and other central agencies.

Min, MP appear before CBI

State Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra appeared before the CBI for questioning in the fake CBI officer case as witnesses. They were reportedly questioned from 11 am to 8 pm on Thursday.

Addressing the media later, Kamalakar said that he met Srinivas Rao at the Munnuru Kapu Samavesham where the latter introduced himself as an IPS officer working with CBI. Kamalakar said he had taken a few photos and exchanged contact details during the event. “I have not committed any offence and shared everything with the officials,” the minister added.

HYDERABAD: In the case of Kovireddy Srinivas Rao, who was arrested for impersonating a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official, sleuths have discovered that the accused made deals with several businesspersons, including the granite business owners who were raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials recently. They have been summoned by the CBI to appear for questioning in New Delhi on Friday. Sources said that Srinivas met with the granite businessmen at a community (Kapu) meeting about 10 days ago. Four persons from Hyderabad had approached Srinivas asking the latter to resolve their cases pending with the CBI, said sources, adding that two other persons connected to granite businesses in Karimnagar had also met him over the recent searches by ED. It is reported that the business persons — Melapati Chenchu Naidu, Uday Bhaskar, Srinivas Rao Penupotula, Jetti Srinivas and Satyanarayana — gave him Rs 2 crore and an additional Rs 25 lakh in form of jewellery to influence their pending cases before the CBI and other central agencies. Min, MP appear before CBI State Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra appeared before the CBI for questioning in the fake CBI officer case as witnesses. They were reportedly questioned from 11 am to 8 pm on Thursday. Addressing the media later, Kamalakar said that he met Srinivas Rao at the Munnuru Kapu Samavesham where the latter introduced himself as an IPS officer working with CBI. Kamalakar said he had taken a few photos and exchanged contact details during the event. “I have not committed any offence and shared everything with the officials,” the minister added.