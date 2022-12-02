Home States Telangana

Fake CBI officer case: Granite firm owners summoned

State Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra appeared before the CBI for questioning in the fake CBI officer case as witnesses.

Published: 02nd December 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the case of Kovireddy Srinivas Rao, who was arrested for impersonating a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official, sleuths have discovered that the accused made deals with several businesspersons, including the granite business owners who were raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials recently. They have been summoned by the CBI to appear for questioning in New Delhi on Friday.

Sources said that Srinivas met with the granite businessmen at a community (Kapu) meeting about 10 days ago. Four persons from Hyderabad had approached Srinivas asking the latter to resolve their cases pending with the CBI, said sources, adding that two other persons connected to granite businesses in Karimnagar had also met him over the recent searches by ED.

It is reported that the business persons — Melapati Chenchu Naidu, Uday Bhaskar, Srinivas Rao Penupotula, Jetti Srinivas and Satyanarayana — gave him Rs 2 crore and an additional Rs 25 lakh in form of jewellery to influence their pending cases before the CBI and other central agencies.

Min, MP appear before CBI
State Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra appeared before the CBI for questioning in the fake CBI officer case as witnesses. They were reportedly questioned from 11 am to 8 pm on Thursday.

Addressing the media later, Kamalakar said that he met Srinivas Rao at the Munnuru Kapu Samavesham where the latter introduced himself as an IPS officer working with CBI.  Kamalakar said he had taken a few photos and exchanged contact details during the event. “I have not committed any offence and shared everything with the officials,” the minister added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp