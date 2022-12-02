KCR behaving like Taliban chief: YS Sharmila

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that Telangana has turned into another Afghanistan, YSRTP president YS Sharmila on Thursday accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of acting like the chief of Taliban and enforcing feudal rule in the State.

Sharmila, along with her party leaders met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Raj Bhavan and alleged that “the chief minister has conspired to create disturbances and obstruct her padayatra as he was worried due to the tremendous response to her 3,500 km ‘Praja Prasthanam’ padayatra from the people”.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Sharmila blamed the CM for the way TRS workers were creating difficulties in her padayatra by burning her flexies and attacking her party workers, damaging her padayatra vehicles, as well as the way police arrested her when she tried to show her damaged vehicles to KCR by going to the Pragathi Bhavan. She alleged that it was the KCR’s plan to create a law and order situation in her padayatra “with the help of police and TRS workers”.

