No question of sparing KCR’s family: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

ADILABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday said that there was no question of sparing the family of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who he said “was steeped deep in the Delhi liquor scam, and into drugs and gambling as well”.

On the fourth day of his padayatra from Limba to Sevalal thanda, Sanjay interacted with residents of villages en route. At Ola village, he said it was clear now that MLC K Kavitha was involved in the liquor scam. “KCR’s family has money for businesses but no money to fulfil the promises made to the people,” Sanjay said, and claimed that it had come as no surprise that “Kavitha is involved in the liquor scam”. KCR’s family, TRS MLAs and ministers are earning thousands of crores through questionable methods, he alleged.

Sanjay demanded all old cases in which KCR and other TRS leaders had figured be reopened and action initiated against them if they are found guilty.

Alleging poor infrastructure in the State, Sanjay said that the condition of roads has gone from bad to worse but the government was not bothered about the travails of the people. He said if there was any development in villages, it was because of the funds that were released by the Centre. “The Centre had released Rs 3.89 crore for Ola village,” Sanjay claimed. He said he was taking out padayatra only to learn the problems of the people on the direction of the Prime Minister. “Please let me know the problems you face,” he urged them.

He said keeping in mind the difficulties of women, the Modi government had built Swachh Bharat bathrooms. “Under Ujawala Yojana, Modi has given LPG connections to poor women,” Sanjay said, and claimed that the Centre was giving free rice to the poor. “The Modi government sanctioned 2.40 lakh houses to Telangana under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana,” he said.

Sanjay said that it was the Centre and not the State that was buying the paddy grown by farmers in Telangana. “KCR is only a middleman. He buys your paddy and sells it to the Centre. Finally, it is the Centre that is lifting your paddy,” he said.

He said that ‘Twitter Tillu’ (referring to Minister KT Rama Rao) was spewing “lies” about Mission Bhagiratha. “There is no water, no houses, and no roads in the State. Government employees are not being paid salaries in time. Pensions are not being paid on time,” Sanjay alleged.

