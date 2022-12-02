Not afraid of being jailed: Kavitha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Incensed over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) naming her in the remand report of the Delhi liquor scam, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday said she was not afraid of going to jail. “Do you want to put me in jail? Then do it. It is the maximum that you can do. I am not afraid. But whatever you do, I will not stop working for the people of Telangana,” she asserted.

The MLC said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was up to its old tricks again. “In any State where elections are due, it is the ED that enters first to unnerve the BJP’s rivals. Then Modi enters to capitalise on the groundwork that the ED has done. As elections are scheduled for next year in Telangana, the ED and the CBI are in the State trying to scare ministers, MLAs and other TRS leaders,” Kavitha charged.

The ED, in the remand report submitted with a Delhi court after the arrest of accused businessman Amit Arora, mentioned Kavitha’s name along with two others as being part of the ‘South Group’ that paid Rs 100 crore to Vijay Nair of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as kickbacks in the Delhi liquor scam. “The 12% profit margin to the wholesalers was devised to extract half of it as kickbacks to the AAP leaders. As per the investigation carried so far, Vijay Nair (the key accused), on behalf of the leaders of AAP has at least received kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore from a group called South Group,” the report read.

The TRS leader, addressing the media at her residence, said that neither she nor TRS ministers or MLAs were afraid of the Central investigation agencies. “Let them come and ask whatever questions they want to ask. We will give replies. We will cooperate with them,” she said, but described using the investigation agencies as the most heinous method to break political rivals.

Expected of BJP to accuse its rivals of corruption: Kavitha

The MLC said that it had become a practice for BJP leaders to first accuse their political rivals of corruption, then send the investigation teams after them. The BJP leaders then leak information on the progress of the investigation to tarnish the image of their opponents. “This is nothing but politics of vendetta. It is the most despicable act in public life,” she said.

Kavitha dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to first explain what he had done for the people of Telangana before trying to defame the political rivals by including their names in scams in which they had no part. “If you think you can get away by using the CBI and the ED against us, you are mistaken because these arm-twisting tactics will not work in Telangana,” she said.

She said that the BJP came to power in nine States in the country using these questionable backdoor methods to force opponents to either kowtow its line or join the saffron party. She said that there was no way the BJP could come to power in Telangana as people were aware of its “cheap tricks”. The MLC said that she will face the investigation fearlessly as she is clean.

Hundreds of Kavitha’s supporters gathered at her residence on Thursday morning in her support and raised slogans against the BJP. She later drove to Jagtial to supervise the arrangements being made for the chief minister’s public meeting on December 7.

TRAINS GUNS ON MODI

Kavitha dared PM Narendra Modi to first explain what he had done for the people of Telangana before trying to defame the political rivals by including their names in scams in which they had no part. “If you think you can get away by using the CBI and the ED against us, you are mistaken because these arm-twisting tactics will not work in Telangana,” she said.

HYDERABAD: Incensed over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) naming her in the remand report of the Delhi liquor scam, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday said she was not afraid of going to jail. “Do you want to put me in jail? Then do it. It is the maximum that you can do. I am not afraid. But whatever you do, I will not stop working for the people of Telangana,” she asserted. The MLC said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was up to its old tricks again. “In any State where elections are due, it is the ED that enters first to unnerve the BJP’s rivals. Then Modi enters to capitalise on the groundwork that the ED has done. As elections are scheduled for next year in Telangana, the ED and the CBI are in the State trying to scare ministers, MLAs and other TRS leaders,” Kavitha charged. The ED, in the remand report submitted with a Delhi court after the arrest of accused businessman Amit Arora, mentioned Kavitha’s name along with two others as being part of the ‘South Group’ that paid Rs 100 crore to Vijay Nair of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as kickbacks in the Delhi liquor scam. “The 12% profit margin to the wholesalers was devised to extract half of it as kickbacks to the AAP leaders. As per the investigation carried so far, Vijay Nair (the key accused), on behalf of the leaders of AAP has at least received kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore from a group called South Group,” the report read. The TRS leader, addressing the media at her residence, said that neither she nor TRS ministers or MLAs were afraid of the Central investigation agencies. “Let them come and ask whatever questions they want to ask. We will give replies. We will cooperate with them,” she said, but described using the investigation agencies as the most heinous method to break political rivals. Expected of BJP to accuse its rivals of corruption: Kavitha The MLC said that it had become a practice for BJP leaders to first accuse their political rivals of corruption, then send the investigation teams after them. The BJP leaders then leak information on the progress of the investigation to tarnish the image of their opponents. “This is nothing but politics of vendetta. It is the most despicable act in public life,” she said. Kavitha dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to first explain what he had done for the people of Telangana before trying to defame the political rivals by including their names in scams in which they had no part. “If you think you can get away by using the CBI and the ED against us, you are mistaken because these arm-twisting tactics will not work in Telangana,” she said. She said that the BJP came to power in nine States in the country using these questionable backdoor methods to force opponents to either kowtow its line or join the saffron party. She said that there was no way the BJP could come to power in Telangana as people were aware of its “cheap tricks”. The MLC said that she will face the investigation fearlessly as she is clean. Hundreds of Kavitha’s supporters gathered at her residence on Thursday morning in her support and raised slogans against the BJP. She later drove to Jagtial to supervise the arrangements being made for the chief minister’s public meeting on December 7. TRAINS GUNS ON MODI Kavitha dared PM Narendra Modi to first explain what he had done for the people of Telangana before trying to defame the political rivals by including their names in scams in which they had no part. “If you think you can get away by using the CBI and the ED against us, you are mistaken because these arm-twisting tactics will not work in Telangana,” she said.