Residents panic after panther kills dog in Kothagudem

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Tension prevailed at Tilaknagar panchayat in Yellandu mandal of Bhadradri- Kothagudem district on Thursday after a panther killed a dog. Locals who noticed the panther attacking the dog immediately informed the forest and police officials.

By the time the officials reached the spot, the dog had died. The officials, meanwhile, asked the residents to stay vigilant and take precautions when they venture out of their homes, especially during the night.

The Forest department has installed CCTV cameras where the panther was spotted and deputed special teams to track the movement of the panther.

