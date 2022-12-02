Telangana govt sanctions 3,897 posts in nine new medical colleges

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a boost to healthcare facilities and medical education in Telangana, the State government on Thursday accorded sanction for the creation of 3,897 posts in various categories across nine new medical colleges and attached general hospitals under the Directorate of Medical Education.

As many as 433 posts have been created in each of the colleges in Rajanna-Sircilla, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Khammam, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Jangaon and Nirmal districts. The recruitment will be made in 33 different categories including anatomy, rural health training centre, paediatrics, general surgery, orthopaedics and others.

Quality healthcare

The number of MBBS seats in government colleges was 850 in 2014, which has increased to 2,790 this year. With the aim to build one medical college in every district, the government is taking steps to establish nine more medical colleges next year. As part of this, the Finance department has issued orders sanctioning 3,897 posts.

“This step is taken with the goal of providing quality healthcare and medicine accessible to people from all sections of society. Under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the State is taking steps towards a healthy Telangana. Due to the establishment of new medical colleges, quality medicine and medical education is reaching the people of the State,” Health Minister T Harish Rao said.

Specialty medicine, which was limited only to the big cities, has now reached the rural people due to the establishment of district medical colleges, he added. Students of the State can now realise their dream of becoming a doctor while living in their own area, he said.

