Home States Telangana

Telangana govt sanctions 3,897 posts in nine new medical colleges

As part of this, the Finance department has issued orders sanctioning 3,897 posts.

Published: 02nd December 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS classes, Medical students

Image used for representational purposes(Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a boost to healthcare facilities and medical education in Telangana, the State government on Thursday accorded sanction for the creation of 3,897 posts in various categories across nine new medical colleges and attached general hospitals under the Directorate of Medical Education.

As many as 433 posts have been created in each of the colleges in Rajanna-Sircilla, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Khammam, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Jangaon and Nirmal districts. The recruitment will be made in 33 different categories including anatomy, rural health training centre, paediatrics, general surgery, orthopaedics and others.

Quality healthcare
The number of MBBS seats in government colleges was 850 in 2014, which has increased to 2,790 this year. With the aim to build one medical college in every district, the government is taking steps to establish nine more medical colleges next year. As part of this, the Finance department has issued orders sanctioning 3,897 posts.

“This step is taken with the goal of providing quality healthcare and medicine accessible to people from all sections of society. Under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the State is taking steps towards a healthy Telangana. Due to the establishment of new medical colleges, quality medicine and medical education is reaching the people of the State,” Health Minister T Harish Rao said.

Specialty medicine, which was limited only to the big cities, has now reached the rural people due to the establishment of district medical colleges, he added. Students of the State can now realise their dream of becoming a doctor while living in their own area, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Medical colleges
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp