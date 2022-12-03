Home States Telangana

Amara Raja to invest Rs 9,500 crore in battery making unit at Mahbubnagar

This facility will be equipped with advanced laboratories and testing infrastructure for material research, prototyping, product life cycle analysis and proof of concept demonstration.

Published: 03rd December 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Industries Principal Secy Jayesh Ranjan and a representative of Amara Raja Batteries sign an MoU in Hyderabad on Friday while IT Minister KTR and company chairman Jayadev Galla look on

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amara Raja Batteries Limited, on Friday, signed an MoU with the Telangana government to set up a state-of-the-art research and manufacturing facility for lithium-ion battery at Divitipally of Mahbubnagar district. The unit is expected to generate employment opportunities for 4,500 persons.

Over the next 10 years, the company intends to invest `9,500 crore in the facility. The proposed lithium cell giga factory will have an ultimate capacity of 16 GWh and a battery pack assembly of 5 GWh.
IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted that this was yet another “historic win” for Telangana.

“Amara Raja will set up India’s largest-ever lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility till date at an investment of Rs 9,500 crore, further reinforcing Telangana’s position as an ideal destination for EV and Advanced Cell Chemistry (ACC) manufacturing,” he said.

With this, Telangana is now amongst the select few regions in the world hosting a lithium-ion giga factory, Rama Rao said adding that the TRS government aims to make Telangana the most electrified State in India. Having a giga factory in Telangana further strengthens State’s aspiration to become an EV manufacturing hub and spearhead the EV revolution in India.

As the latest in its pivot to becoming an ‘Energy & Mobility’ enterprise, Amara Raja Batteries has chosen Telangana to house its giga corridor. The initial facilities would include a first-of-its-kind advanced energy research and innovation centre in Hyderabad, dubbed Amara Raja E-hub.

This facility will be equipped with advanced laboratories and testing infrastructure for material research, prototyping, product life cycle analysis and proof of concept demonstration. This will cater to the development needs of Amara Raja and also provide a range of facilities to other players in the energy and mobility ecosystem.

Amara Raja envisions that the E-hub will serve as a much-needed catalyst for multi-stakeholder collaboration and fostering entrepreneurship in these emerging sectors, in line with Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Jayadev Galla, Chairman & Managing Director of Amara Raja Batteries said, “This strategic partnership with the government of Telangana is a giant leap for Amara Raja and will bring in the impetus for innovations in sustainable technologies for the whole region, in addition to generating employment opportunities. We have had a long association with the State and are excited to finally have the opportunity to establish an industrial base here.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahbubnagar
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp