Amara Raja to invest Rs 9,500 crore in battery making unit at Mahbubnagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amara Raja Batteries Limited, on Friday, signed an MoU with the Telangana government to set up a state-of-the-art research and manufacturing facility for lithium-ion battery at Divitipally of Mahbubnagar district. The unit is expected to generate employment opportunities for 4,500 persons.

Over the next 10 years, the company intends to invest `9,500 crore in the facility. The proposed lithium cell giga factory will have an ultimate capacity of 16 GWh and a battery pack assembly of 5 GWh.

IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted that this was yet another “historic win” for Telangana.

“Amara Raja will set up India’s largest-ever lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility till date at an investment of Rs 9,500 crore, further reinforcing Telangana’s position as an ideal destination for EV and Advanced Cell Chemistry (ACC) manufacturing,” he said.

With this, Telangana is now amongst the select few regions in the world hosting a lithium-ion giga factory, Rama Rao said adding that the TRS government aims to make Telangana the most electrified State in India. Having a giga factory in Telangana further strengthens State’s aspiration to become an EV manufacturing hub and spearhead the EV revolution in India.

As the latest in its pivot to becoming an ‘Energy & Mobility’ enterprise, Amara Raja Batteries has chosen Telangana to house its giga corridor. The initial facilities would include a first-of-its-kind advanced energy research and innovation centre in Hyderabad, dubbed Amara Raja E-hub.

This facility will be equipped with advanced laboratories and testing infrastructure for material research, prototyping, product life cycle analysis and proof of concept demonstration. This will cater to the development needs of Amara Raja and also provide a range of facilities to other players in the energy and mobility ecosystem.

Amara Raja envisions that the E-hub will serve as a much-needed catalyst for multi-stakeholder collaboration and fostering entrepreneurship in these emerging sectors, in line with Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Jayadev Galla, Chairman & Managing Director of Amara Raja Batteries said, “This strategic partnership with the government of Telangana is a giant leap for Amara Raja and will bring in the impetus for innovations in sustainable technologies for the whole region, in addition to generating employment opportunities. We have had a long association with the State and are excited to finally have the opportunity to establish an industrial base here.”

