ED officer apologises for failing to appear in Telangana HC

When there was no response, the judge ordered the head of the ED, Hyderabad to appear in court.

03rd December 2022

By Express News Service

Paruchuri Dinesh, the assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Hyderabad, on Friday offered an unconditional apology for failing to appear before the High Court despite three summons. Justice M Laxman was irritated when he discovered an unrepresented five-year-old appeal filed by the ED in a FEMA matter.

When the Visakhapatnam-based Prabhat Stores, Money Changers Pvt Ltd company obtained relief from an appellate tribunal in New Delhi for FEMA violation, the ED filed an appeal. However, the ED officer did not pursue the matter.

When there was no response, the judge ordered the head of the ED, Hyderabad to appear in court. When no one answered, the judge issued a bailable warrant and directed the ED authority to appear in court.Dinesh reached the court on Friday and apologised.

