Fill 44,000 teachers posts, say protesting unemployed youth

Telangana Unemployed JAC chairman Neela Venkatesh and Gujja Krishna led the protest.

Published: 03rd December 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Qualified teachers along with their children stage a protest on Friday | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A large number of unemployed youth staged a protest in front of Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy’s office here on Friday, demanding filling up of vacant 44,000 teacher posts in the government sector.

Telangana Unemployed JAC chairman Neela Venkatesh and Gujja Krishna led the protest. Addressing the protesters, Rajya Sabha member and National Backward Classes Welfare Association president R Krishnaiah alleged that the State government was diluting the education system by not filling the vacant teacher posts. “Due to the lack of sufficient number of teachers and appointment of temporary teachers in the schools would lead to deterioration of the educational standards in government schools,” Krishnaiah said.

He opposed the concept of part-time teachers, guest teachers, hourly-based teachers, Vidya Volunteers and contract teachers. “Regular teachers should be recruited immediately,” Krishnaiah demanded, pointing out that around seven lakh B.Ed and D.Ed as well as pandit trainees and PET qualified were waiting for jobs.
“In the last two years, around six lakh new students joined government schools, but  teachers were not recruited,” the MP said.

Krishnaiah said that 24,000 teacher posts in government schools, 12,000 posts in SC, ST, BC and Minority gurukuls, 4,900 posts in aided schools, 2,000 posts in Adarsh schools and 1,200 teacher posts in KGBV were vacant.

Besides, another 4,000 computer teacher posts, 10,000 PETs, 5,000 art, crafts, drawing teacher posts, 3,000 librarian posts, 4,000 junior assistant posts and 10,000 attender posts were vacant in government schools, he said.

