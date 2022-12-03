Home States Telangana

Govt teacher gropes students, suspended

Meanwhile, the parents of the children of the school are seeking stringent action against the teacher.

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A Telugu teacher in a government school in a remote village in Veernapalli mandal of the district has been suspended by the District Education Officer after allegations against him that he was groping female students and drawing their pictures in an objectionable manner on the walls in the girls’ washrooms.

Though the incident occurred a few days ago, it came to light only after an NGO brought it to the notice of the senior officials as the principal remained callous even though the students reported to him the teacher’s objectionable behaviour.

According to sources, the students approached the child helpline and an NGO in Hyderabad as the principal did not take any action against the teacher. The NGO got into action and brought pressure on the district officials which resulted in the teacher’s suspension.

The police have booked a case under POCSO and he is likely to be arrested soon. Sakhi agencies which work for the protection of women and girl children conducted an awareness programme in the school and learnt about the behaviour of the teacher from the students.

Meanwhile, the parents of the children of the school are seeking stringent action against the teacher. “The principal should have responded immediately and reported the matter to the higher officials,” they said, condemning the principal’s inaction.

