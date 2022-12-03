I-T sleuths grill son of Malla Reddy for three hours

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Income-Tax officials questioned Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy’s son Bhadra Reddy for about three hours on Friday, in connection with the recent searches. Sources said that the I-T officials questioned Bhadra Reddy about the fee collected from students of all the colleges and the medical university run by the group of educational institutions.

I-T sleuths suspect that the colleges collected large amounts in the name of donations for management quota seats in medical, dental and engineering streams, against the guidelines set by the government.

Sources said that the I-T officials questioned Bhadra Reddy regarding a set of bank transactions. They confirmed that the minister’s son submitted all the details sought by the agency.

Earlier, I-T sleuths had questioned Malla Reddy’s son-in-law Marri Rajasekhar Reddy and principals and accountants of the various colleges. Auditor Seetharmaiah appeared before the I-T officials on behalf of the minister four days ago, and answered questions regarding the cash and documents seized during the searches.

