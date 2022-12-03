Home States Telangana

I-T sleuths grill son of Malla Reddy for three hours

Earlier, I-T sleuths had questioned Malla Reddy’s son-in-law Marri Rajasekhar Reddy and principals and accountants of the various colleges.

Published: 03rd December 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

The residence of Minister Ch Malla Reddy at Bowenpally that was searched by I-T sleuths on Tuesday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Income-Tax officials questioned Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy’s son Bhadra Reddy for about three hours on Friday, in connection with the recent searches. Sources said that the I-T officials questioned Bhadra Reddy about the fee collected from students of all the colleges and the medical university run by the group of educational institutions.

I-T sleuths suspect that the colleges collected large amounts in the name of donations for management quota seats in medical, dental and engineering streams, against the guidelines set by the government.
Sources said that the I-T officials questioned Bhadra Reddy regarding a set of bank transactions. They confirmed that the minister’s son submitted all the details sought by the agency.

Earlier, I-T sleuths had questioned Malla Reddy’s son-in-law Marri Rajasekhar Reddy and principals and accountants of the various colleges. Auditor Seetharmaiah appeared before the I-T officials on behalf of the minister four days ago, and answered questions regarding the cash and documents seized during the searches.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malla Reddy
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp