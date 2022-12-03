Home States Telangana

Nizamabad teacher booked under POCSO for misbehaving with girl students

After being informed about the incident, the Education department officials rushed to the school and listened to the complaints of students.

Published: 03rd December 2022 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 05:20 AM

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Yet another incident of a schoolteacher harassing girl students was reported in the State on Friday. Venkataramana, who teaches Science at Modern Aided School in Khaleelwadi area of Nizamabad town, was accused of misbehaving with the students. Though he has been allegedly harassing the students for quite some, the news came to light when the parents of students reached the school on Friday morning to take up the issue with the authorities.

The principal, however, informed the angry parents that the teacher was on leave. But the parents insisted that he call Venkatarama to school immediately. When the teacher came to school, the parents vented their anger and attacked him with footwear. They also questioned the management for not taking any action against the accused and also for not looking after the students.

DEO N Durgaprasad informed TNIE that Venkataramana has been placed under suspension. Later, he was handed over to One Town police. Meanwhile, One Town Station House Officer (SHO) D Vijay Babu said that based on complaints lodged by parents, a case was registered against Venkataramana under POCSO Act.

