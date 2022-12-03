Home States Telangana

Remove Pedda Cheruvu, encroachments: Telangana HC

By Express News Service

The Telangana High Court on Friday ordered the Rangareddy district collector to fix the FTL limits of Raviryala Pedda Cheruvu and remove encroachments in those limits by conducting an appropriate survey.
A bench of the high court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy, ordered the district collector to conduct a survey of the lake along with the HMDA Commissioner and the chief engineer of Minor Irrigation department and submit a report within four weeks.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by E Anjaiah Goud and others who said that multiple realtors were encroaching the Pedda Cheruvu, located in Raviryala village of Maheswaram mandal in Rangareddy district.

The official respondents, according to the court, have not submitted their reply affidavits as required. Issuing the directions, the court posted the case for January 27, 2022.

