Revanth, Jagga Reddy put up united front for cameras

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Putting up a united front, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy, also known as Jagga Reddy, on Friday were all smiles for the cameras at the Congress Legislative Party office in the Assembly premises where the senior leaders of the party met to discuss ways to intensify the fight against Dharani portal and raising other farmers’ issues.

When asked about the camaraderie between him and Jagga Reddy, the TPCC chief described their history as “Thodu Kodallu” (two daughters-in-law of a family) signifying that they may have their differences, but remain part of the same family.

“How does it make a difference when ‘Thodu Kodallu’ qua-rrel or mingle,” asked Revanth, to agreement from Jagga Reddy. Their display of camaraderie assumes significance as the Sangareddy MLA had been at loggerheads with the TPCC chief for some time now.

Meanwhile, in the presence of Koppula Raju, AICC national coordinator, for SC, OBC, Minority and Adivasi departments, senior leaders Revanth, Jagga Reddy, Damodar Rajanarsimha, E Anil, Cheruku Sudhakar, Mallu Ravi, Peetham and others discussed the plans to stage protests at all district headquarters demanding permanent solutions to the issues faced by farmers.

The Congress has decided to train around 3,000 party workers, with at least five persons from each constituency, to work on farmers’ issues. Once trained, the party workers would be asked to give inputs to the party which would be used to carve strategies.

Arrest Kavitha and Santhosh: Jagga Reddy

Congress MLA T Jaya Prakash Reddy on Friday demanded the arrest of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha and senior BJP leader BL Santhosh who are facing serious charges. He said that both the BJP government at the Centre and TRS government in the State are mired in scams. Speaking to the media, Jagga Reddy alleged that the BJP has been trying to prevent Santhosh from getting arrested.

