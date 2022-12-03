Home States Telangana

Telangana HC’s interim relief for Nama Nageshwar Rao booked under PMLA

By Express News Service

In interim relief to Khammam MP Nama Nageshwar Rao, the Telangana High Court on Friday stayed all proceedings, including search and attachment, by the Enforcement Directorate under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and gave the investigative agency one week to file a counter.

Senior counsel T Niranjan Reddy, appearing on behalf of the MP, told the court of Chief Justice Justice Ujjal Bhuyan that the petitioner was not an accused in the predicate offence recorded by the CBI and was not involved in the proceedings under the PMLA Act.

Counsel said that the petitioner has no connection to Ranchi Expressway Limited or Madhucon Group of Companies, nor does his name appear in the predicate offence recorded by the CBI, Ranchi. “However, searches were undertaken and attachments were placed on the petitioner’s properties. The petitioner requests that all procedures commenced under the PMLA Act be invalidated,” counsel said.

