Will continue welfare schemes: Bandi Sanjay

On the way, he met villagers and elicited their views on welfare schemes and heard their grievances.

Published: 03rd December 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay interacts with villagers during his padayatra in Nirmal on Friday

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Describing Dharani portal as a ‘breeding ground for errors’, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Friday said that millions of farmers were suffering due to the mistakes of the TRS government. Rejecting allegations that the BJP would scrap various welfare schemes if it came to power, Sanjay said: “The BJP will not only continue all welfare schemes introduced by previous governments, but would implement them better.”

He went on to accuse the Kalvakuntla family of destroying the economy of the State and looting thousands of crores and investing their ill-gotten money in liquor and casino businesses. Sanjay began the fifth day of his Praja Sangrama Yatra from Ambakanti in Mudhole constituency and halted for the night in Rampur village of Nirmal constituency.

When some of the people told him that they were waiting for the 2BHK units promised by the TRS, Sanjay said: “Building houses for the poor is not important for KCR. All he wants is votes. He deceives people and collects votes. There is no record of the TRS government giving houses to anyone. KCR constructed a huge farmhouse for himself. His daughter Kavitha has invested thousands of crores in the liquor business in Delhi and in casinos.”

He said that if the BJP forms the government in Telangana, it would provide free education, free medical care, as well as compensation to farmers for crop loss.

BJP wants CBI to probe State’s liquor policy
BJP State vice-president NVSS Prabhakar on Friday demanded a CBI inquiry into the State’s liquor policy and liquor sales, and appointment of a special officer by the Chief Justice of the High Court to oversee the selection of beneficiaries under the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

Addressing the media at the BJP party office in Nampally, Prabhakar alleged that the Telangana government has become a role model for the Delhi government in perpetrating irregularities in their liquor policy, as it has replicated Telangana’s policy and was following the same.

