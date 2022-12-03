Women & child wing split for Disabled Welfare dept

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A separate department for “Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Senior Citizens and Transgender Persons (Disabled Welfare)” was created by the State government on Friday. The department has been demerged from the Women Development and Child Welfare department and will render effective services to persons with disabilities, senior citizens and transgender persons, according to a GO issued by D Divya, special secretary, Women and Child Welfare. Necessary orders will be issued for redistribution of available cadre strength among district units of the Women and Child Welfare and Disabled Welfare departments and working arrangement to each district will be made separately.

