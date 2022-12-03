Home States Telangana

‘Wonder Hot’ chilli fetches Rs 38K/quintal at Enumamula

Enumamula Agriculture Market Secretary B V Rahul said that arrivals of red chillies begin before the commencement of the season in December.

03rd December 2022

chilli, spicy, hot, food

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Chilli farmers are a happy lot with their produce getting a good price at Enumamula Market Yard here on Friday.

The most sought-after ‘Wonder Hot’ variety quoted Rs 38,011 per quintal, the highest in the recent years. The arrivals at the market yard were as follows: Wonder Hot (WH) 20 quintals, Teja 130 and Taalu 43.

K Seethaiah from Peddapalli district said: “The price of Rs 38,011 offered by the traders has come as a surprise. I do not know how long the price would remain at this level. The chilli season is yet to commence. If the arrivals increase, the price may plummet. Arrivals peak in April and May,” he said.

Enumamula Agriculture Market Secretary B V Rahul said that arrivals of red chillies begin before the commencement of the season in December. “The first farmer who arrived with the red chilli crop before the commencement of the season was Seethaiah. Traders offered him the maximum price. The same price may not sustain for long,” he said.

