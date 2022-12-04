Home States Telangana

Cherla police, CRPF sleuths nab five Maoists

He advised tribals not to join and support Maoists as the ultras would utilise them for their selfish interests.

Cherla police and CRPF personnel produce the five Maoist militia members arrested in Yerrampdu forest area before the media on Saturday.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Cherla police and CRPF personnel have arrested five Maoist militia members in Yerrabolu forest area of the mandal on Saturday. Producing the arrested Maoists before the media on Saturday, SP Vineeth G said that the militia members were nabbed by forces during combing operations.

“The arrested militia members Vedama Bhimaiah, Sodi Mooya, Podiam Adamaiah and Punem Nagesh of Nimmalagudem and Madakam Nagesh of Jattapadu under the limits of Kistaram police station in Chhattisgarh State, have been working as Revolutionary People’s Committee (RPC) members for the past two years and were resorting to illegal activities on the instructions of the leadership based in Cherla and Chhattisgarh.

They are facing charges of setting up booby traps in the forests near Ramachandrapuram in Cherla mandal during PLGA Week last year to target police personnel,” he said. The SP said that Maoists were misguiding innocent tribals and encouraging them to carry out activities against law. He also said Maoists were assassinating tribals by branding them informers and thus creating terror in agency areas.

He advised tribals not to join and support Maoists as the ultras would utilise them for their selfish interests. He warned that if anybody helped and supported Maoists, they would face stringent action. OSD B Sai Manohar and CRPF officials were present.

