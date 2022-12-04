Home States Telangana

Delhi liquor scam accused tried to destroy proof: BJP

Chugh claims KCR’s family led ‘South liquor mafia’ to collude with CMs of Delhi & Punjab

National BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming those from south India being named in the Delhi liquor scam as ‘south liquor mafia’, BJP national general secretary and the party’s in-charge of Telangana Tarun Chugh on Saturday alleged that the family members of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann all colluded in the liquor scam that he said “has rocked the nation”.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi, Chugh claimed that there was a long list of people connected with the scam who had smashed their cell phones prior to being questioned. He advised TRS MLC K Kavitha to speak the truth when questioned by the CBI in connection with the scam.

“The law is equal for all and everybody should abide by it, especially those in high places and enjoying social standing. Unfortunately in India, some people feel that just because they belong to a particular family or family line, they are above the law,” Chugh said, referring to KCR’s family members.

He said that the chief minister’s family has established a corrupt, autocratic and arrogant dynastic rule in Telangana, and that the Delhi liquor scam was an extension of the corrupt rule they have perpetrated in Delhi. The liquor scam was the reason why the chief minister and his daughter have been making frequent trips to the national capital of late, Chugh alleged.

“Telangana is being looted. The son (KT Rama Rao) is looting separately, the daughter (Kavitha) is looting separately, the entire family is looting,” he alleged.Observing that the ‘south liquor mafia’ had all the features of a mafia in its way of operation, he said that the scam was a major one that needed to be thoroughly investigated.

