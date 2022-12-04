Home States Telangana

Poachgate: Jaggu Swamy asks Telangana HC to quash SIT summons, notice

The petitioner said that the notice served on him under Section 41A directing him to appear before an Investigation Officer (IO) on November 21, 2022, shook him.

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

One of the accused in the Poachgate case Jaggu Kottilil alias Jaggu Swamy has knocked the doors of the Telangana High Court seeking quashing of the notice issued by the SIT on November 8, 2022, as well as the undated lookout notice issued against him. Jaggu Swamy, in his petition, requested that the court vacate the notice issued to him pursuant to Section 41A of the CrPC in connection with Crime No. 455 of 2022 by the Moinabad police station, Cyberabad commissionerate, Telangana.

The petitioner contended that the impugned notice issued to him under Section 41A was completely misconceived and represents a gross abuse of the plain and unambiguous provisions of Section 41A of the CrPC. As a result, the impugned notice stands non-est in law and is subject to being quashed “in limini and in toto”, he said.

He said that the SIT officials began looking for him and even paid a visit to his place of employment, the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, in Kochi. Jaggu Swamy said that the SIT team began interviewing a number of workers and officials of AIMS, including Vimal Vijayan, his (petitioner’s) brother, and seven other top executives of AIMS, as he was not present at that time at the AIMS Office.

He alleged that the SIT officers who arrived in Kochi on November 13 wanted to pick him up.  The petitioner said he was afraid as he witnessed the SIT officers harassing and intimidating his brother and his fellow AIMS employees for not helping them find him. It was clear that a witch-hunt was underway rather than an actual inquiry as required by CrPC, he stated.

FRESH SIT NOTICES TO TUSHAR, JAGGU SWAMY 
SIT sleuths on Saturday served fresh notices to Tushar Vellappally at his residence and to Jaggu Swamy through the PA of the director of Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences in Kerala summoning them to appear for questioning on December 5 or 6 before Investigation Officer B Gangadhar at the ICCC in Banjara Hills.

