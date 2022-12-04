Telangana HC dismisses IAs filed by Ramky Townships

By Express News Service

Justice Mummineni Sudheer Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Saturday dismissed two Interlocutory Applications, (IAs) stating that they are neither essential nor proper parties in a writ petition filed by Ramky Integrated Township Limited.

Senior Counsel D Pradash Reddy, appearing for the petitioner, said that the action of the sub-registrar, Maheshwaram, Rangareddy district, in refusing to receive and process the documents sought to be presented by the petitioners on the grounds that the subject Sy.Nos. 227 and 230 are included in the list of prohibitory properties without providing any details, is illegal.

The government pleader contended that in response to the HMDA’s request on November 2, the Inspector General of Stamps and Registration issued a memo dated November 9, 2021 to include the subject properties in the list of Prohibited Properties under Section 22A of the Registration Act, 1908.

