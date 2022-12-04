Home States Telangana

Telangana: Minor ST girl found dead, rape and murder suspected

Mahbubnagar SP R Venkateswarlu told TNIE that the hamlet residents prevented the police from taking the body for post-mortem and demanded an ex gratia for her parents.

Published: 04th December 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

The inconsolable family members of the victim at their residence on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

The inconsolable family members of the victim at their residence on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: A 15-year-old Class X girl from the Lambada community was found hanging under suspicious circumstances in her house at Keshyanayak thanda of Balanagar mandal on Saturday morning. Her parents were not at home when the incident occurred.

A series of incidents occurred late on Friday night leading to the girl being found dead early in the morning on Saturday. A youth, named Shiva from Chinna Revalli was caught moving suspiciously on the outskirts of the thanda late in the night by the girl’s cousin Seenu and her paternal uncle Seenu. When the duo confronted him, Shiva told them that he had come to buy liquor from the belt shop being run by the parents of the girl. On further questioning, he reportedly revealed that he struck a friendship with the victim on social media and showed them the WhatsApp messages between him and her.

Guilty won’t be spared: MLA

In a fit of rage, the victim’s cousin Seenu took Shiva on his bike to the girl’s house and knocked on the door. When she did not respond, he beat up Shiva and let the latter go. Mohan Naik, a resident of the thanda, told TNIE that the girl’s relatives recorded their chat conversations. “Shiva asked the girl to turn off the lights, saying that he was coming from the cotton field, and also cautioned her that there were two persons drinking alcohol near her house,” Naik said.
Naik said that the girl’s younger brother who is in Class IV was at home at the time of her death. Villagers said that the girl spoke with her father on phone at 6 am on Saturday morning, just before she was found dead. The angry villagers attacked Shiva’s house and burnt his car, alleging that three persons hanged her for resisting their rape attempt. They didn’t allow her body to be taken for a post-mortem till Saturday night.
Jadcherla MLA C Laxma Reddy, who went to see the girl’s body, said whoever was responsible for the rape and murder would be brought to justice. Mahbubnagar SP R Venkateswarlu told TNIE that the hamlet residents prevented the police from taking the body for post-mortem and demanded an ex gratia for her parents.
He further said that no arrests were made as the cause of the girl’s death was not established. On the possibility of it being an honour killing, the SP said that he couldn’t comment as the investigation is still on and the issue is sensitive.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Scheduled Tribe rape and murder Telangana rape ST girl death
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp