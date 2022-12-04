Telangana: Minor ST girl found dead, rape and murder suspected
Mahbubnagar SP R Venkateswarlu told TNIE that the hamlet residents prevented the police from taking the body for post-mortem and demanded an ex gratia for her parents.
Published: 04th December 2022 05:26 AM | Last Updated: 04th December 2022 04:17 PM
MAHBUBNAGAR: A 15-year-old Class X girl from the Lambada community was found hanging under suspicious circumstances in her house at Keshyanayak thanda of Balanagar mandal on Saturday morning. Her parents were not at home when the incident occurred.
A series of incidents occurred late on Friday night leading to the girl being found dead early in the morning on Saturday. A youth, named Shiva from Chinna Revalli was caught moving suspiciously on the outskirts of the thanda late in the night by the girl’s cousin Seenu and her paternal uncle Seenu. When the duo confronted him, Shiva told them that he had come to buy liquor from the belt shop being run by the parents of the girl. On further questioning, he reportedly revealed that he struck a friendship with the victim on social media and showed them the WhatsApp messages between him and her.
In a fit of rage, the victim’s cousin Seenu took Shiva on his bike to the girl’s house and knocked on the door. When she did not respond, he beat up Shiva and let the latter go. Mohan Naik, a resident of the thanda, told TNIE that the girl’s relatives recorded their chat conversations. “Shiva asked the girl to turn off the lights, saying that he was coming from the cotton field, and also cautioned her that there were two persons drinking alcohol near her house,” Naik said.