Young leaders eye bigger political role with service activities

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: Young leaders of various parties who are keen to contest the upcoming Assembly elections are trying to win the support of sub-inspector job aspirants preparing for their physical fitness test. Physical fitness tests for the recruitment of SIs and constables will be conducted on December 8 at Mekala Abhinav Outdoor Stadium in Nalgonda.

About 26,000 unemployed youth from the erstwhile Nalgonda district have applied for these posts. Around 500 to 600 candidates from Nalgonda town have been practising at the outdoor stadium for the last one week. Grabbing this opportunity to build their vote bank, some young leaders have been arranging breakfast for the candidates every day for the past one week, while others have gifted shoes and tracksuits to those who are working out every morning for the tough physical fitness test to qualify for sub-inspector jobs.

Among them is Gutha Amit Reddy, son of Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy. Amit Reddy has made it a point to meet the aspirants at the outdoor stadium and is making sure that they get breakfast. At the peak of Covid-19 pandemic, Amit Reddy and his wife undertook social service activities through their voluntary organisation.

It may be mentioned here that Sukhender Reddy recently announced that his son would make political entry soon.Another young leader and Nalgonda TRS councillor Pilli Ramaraju also has bigger political ambitions. He has gifted shoes and tracksuits to the aspirants jobs. To stay in public focus, he had earlier distributed free idols of Ganesha and Durga in the town.

Ramaraju who has fallen out with local MLA K Bhupal Reddy, is trying to build his own identity and organising programmes to catch the attention of the TRS leadership.Congress youth leader Tandu Saidulu Goud of Thipparty mandal has also jumped on the bandwagon and arranged breakfast for the candidates on Tuesday.

He is also busy with various social activities across the district. For quite some time, Saidulu has been appealing to the State Congress leadership to nurture young leaders to make the party stronger. He wants the party to allot tickets to youth leaders in the coming Assembly elections.

NALGONDA: Young leaders of various parties who are keen to contest the upcoming Assembly elections are trying to win the support of sub-inspector job aspirants preparing for their physical fitness test. Physical fitness tests for the recruitment of SIs and constables will be conducted on December 8 at Mekala Abhinav Outdoor Stadium in Nalgonda. About 26,000 unemployed youth from the erstwhile Nalgonda district have applied for these posts. Around 500 to 600 candidates from Nalgonda town have been practising at the outdoor stadium for the last one week. Grabbing this opportunity to build their vote bank, some young leaders have been arranging breakfast for the candidates every day for the past one week, while others have gifted shoes and tracksuits to those who are working out every morning for the tough physical fitness test to qualify for sub-inspector jobs. Among them is Gutha Amit Reddy, son of Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy. Amit Reddy has made it a point to meet the aspirants at the outdoor stadium and is making sure that they get breakfast. At the peak of Covid-19 pandemic, Amit Reddy and his wife undertook social service activities through their voluntary organisation. It may be mentioned here that Sukhender Reddy recently announced that his son would make political entry soon.Another young leader and Nalgonda TRS councillor Pilli Ramaraju also has bigger political ambitions. He has gifted shoes and tracksuits to the aspirants jobs. To stay in public focus, he had earlier distributed free idols of Ganesha and Durga in the town. Ramaraju who has fallen out with local MLA K Bhupal Reddy, is trying to build his own identity and organising programmes to catch the attention of the TRS leadership.Congress youth leader Tandu Saidulu Goud of Thipparty mandal has also jumped on the bandwagon and arranged breakfast for the candidates on Tuesday. He is also busy with various social activities across the district. For quite some time, Saidulu has been appealing to the State Congress leadership to nurture young leaders to make the party stronger. He wants the party to allot tickets to youth leaders in the coming Assembly elections.