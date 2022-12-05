ICRISAT’s MRIDA app to help ryots adopt climate-smart agri practices

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) has developed a mobile gaming app ‘MRIDA’ that will help smallholder farmers strategise climate-smart agricultural management practices to enhance soil carbon, which in turn enhances yield and builds resilience.

MRIDA (Managing Resources for Integrated Development of Agriculture) app was developed as part of a research project funded by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) to conduct a detailed and rigorous assessment of agricultural management practices for their potential to sequester carbon. ‘Mrida’ in Hindi means soil.

“The game app will sensitise farmers on four key elements - fertiliser, crop selection, biochar application and irrigation. Based on the season, they can make their selections and ascertain organic carbon and yield output. The recommendations will help them make better on-farm decisions,” said Dr ML Jat, Global Research Program Director, Resilient Farm and Food Systems, ICRISAT.

The app is currently based on a modelling study conducted in five districts of Maharashtra (Jalna, Dhule, Ahmednagar, Amravati and Yavatmal) and eight districts of Odisha )(Angul, Bolangir, Deogarh, Dhenkenal, Kalahandi, Kendujhar, Nuapada and Sundergarh). The app will enable scientists to collect data to understand the decision triggers among farmers.

