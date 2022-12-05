KCR encourages officials to continue quest for excellence

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: Appreciating the role of officials in devising and implementing the various welfare schemes and projects in Telangana during the last eight years, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday encouraged them to continue their quest for excellence.

Addressing the State and district officials after inaugurating the newly-built integrated district collectorate complex at Palakonda in Mahbubnagar town, the chief minister said that the kind of progress Telangana has seen in the last eight years was only possible because of the collective hard work of the people’s representatives and government officials.

Pointing out that Telangana’s Budget has now crossed the Rs 2,10,000 crore mark from the Rs 60,000 crore seven years ago, Rao said that there was a story and purpose behind every welfare scheme which the State government has introduced.

Speaking about the inception of Kanti Velugu scheme, he recalled that in a small village of the Assembly constituency which he had adopted, an eye-testing camp was held, where it was found that there were 127 persons who needed corrective lenses and other eye care. Among them were 24 children who couldn’t perform well in studies because neither their teachers nor their parents were aware of their weak eyesight. It was then that the decision to implement Kanti Velugu was taken, the second phase of which will be implemented soon, he said.

He said that the purpose behind the implementation of KCR Kit scheme was to give dignity to poor pregnant women and new mothers so that the loss of wages during their pregnancy could be compensated, and institutional deliveries could be encouraged.

“Many people don’t understand it, but the schemes are not a spur of the moment decision. There is debate, brainstorming and complete understanding which goes into launching schemes,” the chief minister said.

“Nobody lives for a thousand years. Even the government will not be in power forever and no chief minister will rule forever. After serving for 35 years, you’ll also retire. Whatever we serve and create will stay with us. You should be proud of the assets worth thousands and lakhs of crore which you are creating during your service,” Rao told the officials.

MAHBUBNAGAR: Appreciating the role of officials in devising and implementing the various welfare schemes and projects in Telangana during the last eight years, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday encouraged them to continue their quest for excellence. Addressing the State and district officials after inaugurating the newly-built integrated district collectorate complex at Palakonda in Mahbubnagar town, the chief minister said that the kind of progress Telangana has seen in the last eight years was only possible because of the collective hard work of the people’s representatives and government officials. Pointing out that Telangana’s Budget has now crossed the Rs 2,10,000 crore mark from the Rs 60,000 crore seven years ago, Rao said that there was a story and purpose behind every welfare scheme which the State government has introduced. Speaking about the inception of Kanti Velugu scheme, he recalled that in a small village of the Assembly constituency which he had adopted, an eye-testing camp was held, where it was found that there were 127 persons who needed corrective lenses and other eye care. Among them were 24 children who couldn’t perform well in studies because neither their teachers nor their parents were aware of their weak eyesight. It was then that the decision to implement Kanti Velugu was taken, the second phase of which will be implemented soon, he said. He said that the purpose behind the implementation of KCR Kit scheme was to give dignity to poor pregnant women and new mothers so that the loss of wages during their pregnancy could be compensated, and institutional deliveries could be encouraged. “Many people don’t understand it, but the schemes are not a spur of the moment decision. There is debate, brainstorming and complete understanding which goes into launching schemes,” the chief minister said. “Nobody lives for a thousand years. Even the government will not be in power forever and no chief minister will rule forever. After serving for 35 years, you’ll also retire. Whatever we serve and create will stay with us. You should be proud of the assets worth thousands and lakhs of crore which you are creating during your service,” Rao told the officials.