Lite byte: Another catch for BJP

By Express News Service

Another catch for BJP

Head-hunters in the BJP are going for yet another big catch in the troubled waters of Congress. This time around, it is going to be someone from the party’s disciplinary committee, which seldom takes action against dissenters. As per sources, some well-experienced minds in the BJP have been actively involved in this effort. On a high after former Congress minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy joined the BJP, these mini chanakyas are busy in making the Congress further miserable. We have learnt that “negotiations” are at a final stage. A well-known name from the grand old party is packing bags to bid adieu to Gandhi Bhavan.

Praveen’s charisma

After RS Praveen Kumar, former IPS officer, assumed the mantle of the BSP State unit, his charisma is attracting superannuated civil servants to follow in his footsteps. Recently, John Wesley, a retired SP rank officer, was inducted into the party. Unlike the BJP, BSP, it seems, need not have to go to great lengths to get leaders. Readymade leadership in the form of retired officers particularly from the marginalised communities is undoubtedly a boon to the elephant party. Sources close to RSP say they are in touch with a retired IAS officer and other non-cadre officers. But, do they make good politicians?

Sharmila steals the thunder

YSRTP chief YS Sharmila appears to be as gutsy as her successful sibling Jagan. Visuals of police towing her vehicle even as she was in the driver’s seat hit national headlines. Her fiery debate with TRS leader Ravula on a national channel was riveting as well. TRS leaders were quick to call her “Kamalam’s Banam” -- BJP’s arrow. Political pundits though have a different take. Didn’t she steal the thunder from BJP’s Bandi Sanjay who embarked on his yet another phase of the padayatra? She did. Then again, she was on a channel seen to be sympathetic to the saffron brigade! Therein lies a story within a story, the pundits claim!

Red card for one?

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s recent visit to Yadadri Thermal Power Plant, which falls under the Miryalaguda Assembly constituency in Nalgonda district, was significant though it was purely administrative and understandably non-political in nature. Perhaps, out of courtesy or to remain in the good books of the Chief Minister, TRS MLAs and MLCs from the district attended the event. Amid the pink party leaders was CPM senior leader and former MLA Julakanti Ranga Reddy too. He got off the bus along with CM and remained in close proximity to the latter. Possibly, this is an indication to local MLA N Bhaskar Rao that he may have to forgo his seat, if CPM and TRS continue their alliance in the next elections. Interesting bit here is that Ranga Reddy had partly opposed the thermal power plant citing its hazardous emissions. But then, communists are communists.

Inputs: B Kartheek, Vivek Bhoomi, Kalyan T

