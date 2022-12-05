Revolt needed to save country from ‘chillar people’, says KCR

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: In a bid to protect the country from “chillar (cheap) people who are playing political moves to topple the democratically-elected government in Telangana”, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that a revolt against the union government needed to start from somewhere.

Addressing a public meeting at the MVS College Grounds in Mahbubnagar on Sunday, he said that the country was seeing a cruel regime unfold before its eyes as the Union government was creating problems for popular leaders and carrying out attacks against opposition parties.

Without naming any of the central investigative agencies or taking Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) name directly while levelling allegations, he said educated youngsters and intellectuals need to understand the political moves and motives of the Centre and create awareness around them.

“It is not one person or one party. If we understand their motives but act ignorant, while not taking them seriously in the meantime, we will all be hit. All our lives will be lost,” he cautioned, accusing the Centre of creating a divide between citizens, raking up religious fundamentalism and toying with the sentiments of people by weaving a web of lies.

Alleging that PM Narendra Modi had openly declared that he would topple the State government, Rao questioned whether this was his way of doing it, and for what reason. “Had we not fought for Telangana back then, we wouldn’t have achieved Statehood. Had freedom fighters such as Mahatma Gandhi along with millions of others not fought for Independence, we would have remained slaves till now. Having a careless attitude regarding these is not right,” he said.

‘Centre against Telangana’

Asserting that the State government was implementing 24-hour uninterrupted power supply, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima apart from extending irrigation facilities so that farmers could raise their collars in pride and come to a position where they could mobilise their own finances without being neck-deep in debt, the chief minister said that instead of responding positively to welfare programmes, the Union government was trying to obstruct the development of Telangana by stopping funds, Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Managemen (FRBM) loans and projects in the State.

“Telangana’s gross state domestic product (GSDP) went from Rs 5 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs 11.5 lakh crore. Had the Centre worked as efficiently as we did, our GSDP would have been Rs 14.5 lakh crore,” he claimed. “They will neither do it nor let us do it. This is because they fear that their theft, inefficiency and hollowness will be exposed,” he observed. He claimed that even 75 years after Independence, States like Gujarat and Delhi were still facing a shortage of drinking water and interruption in power supply.

He also criticised the Centre of not clearing the Krishna river water sharing issue between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, despite 90 per cent of works for the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) being completed. For this reason, the project couldn’t be delivered yet, he added.“I have represented 150 times to the Centre to resolve the water sharing issue. Does it take eight years for the Centre to tell me what my share is? At that pace, how long will it take to get all permissions, complete the project and deliver it? Should we wait till our great grandsons enjoy the fruits of the project,” he asked.

Auditorium, stadium soon

He assured that the canal works for PRLIS in Narayanpet, Kodangal and Makthal will be taken up soon, and upon completion of the project, an additional 25 to 30 lakh acres will be brought under irrigation in the region.

Observing that Mahbubnagar district was turning into an industrial hub, he said that the food park coming up in 300 acres, Urban Eco Park, which has been developed in 2,000 acres of land, completion of the bypass road and Amara Raja investing Rs 9,500 crore for setting up its unit in Divitipally was indicative of the development that has taken place.

On the request of Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud, the chief minister has also assured to sanction a stadium at the MVS College Grounds and an auditorium in the city. He also declared Rs 15 crore in funds for each of the 14 assembly segments under the Palamuru region in addition to the Rs 5 crore assembly constituency development funds which is given to all the constituencies. He also inaugurated the newly-constructed Telangana Rashtra Samithi office in Mahbubnagar town during his visit.

