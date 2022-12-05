Sharmila sees threat to her life from TRS ‘goondas’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YSRTP chief YS Sharmila on Sunday said that there is a threat to her life from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his “goondas”.Addressing the media at her Lotus Pond residence, she claimed that the TRS chief sees her as a potential leader who would dethrone him and hence create hurdles in her padayatra using police as “bondsmen”.

Referring to a notice served by police, asking why permission should be given for her padayatra, Sharmila said that she will file a contempt of court petition in the high court if police deny permission. “The people of Telangana should serve notice to KCR asking him to explain the reasons for not fulfilling the assurances he has given on interest-free loans, loan waiver and unemployment allowance,” she said.

Taking a jibe at TRS MLC K Kavitha, she said: “Where will they hang their heads in shame? They are involved in liquor scams and it is not an issue for them. But they have a problem with my padayatra. They arrest me because KCR is afraid of Sharmila.”

Stating that the TRS government was trying to obstruct her padayatra, she said: “First police forcefully evicted me from the Narsampet constituency when TRS leaders ‘created a law and order problem’. Then they wanted to send me to judicial remand for a traffic violation. Then they served a notice at the last moment to stop my padayatra.”

HYDERABAD: YSRTP chief YS Sharmila on Sunday said that there is a threat to her life from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his “goondas”.Addressing the media at her Lotus Pond residence, she claimed that the TRS chief sees her as a potential leader who would dethrone him and hence create hurdles in her padayatra using police as “bondsmen”. Referring to a notice served by police, asking why permission should be given for her padayatra, Sharmila said that she will file a contempt of court petition in the high court if police deny permission. “The people of Telangana should serve notice to KCR asking him to explain the reasons for not fulfilling the assurances he has given on interest-free loans, loan waiver and unemployment allowance,” she said. Taking a jibe at TRS MLC K Kavitha, she said: “Where will they hang their heads in shame? They are involved in liquor scams and it is not an issue for them. But they have a problem with my padayatra. They arrest me because KCR is afraid of Sharmila.” Stating that the TRS government was trying to obstruct her padayatra, she said: “First police forcefully evicted me from the Narsampet constituency when TRS leaders ‘created a law and order problem’. Then they wanted to send me to judicial remand for a traffic violation. Then they served a notice at the last moment to stop my padayatra.”