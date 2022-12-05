TRS govt provided more jobs than promised: KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday penned an open letter to the Telangana youth urging them to focus on preparations to bag State government jobs in view of a large number of vacancies notified recently.

Rama Rao stated that Telangana would etch its name in the nation’s history as the only State to fill over 2.25 lakh government jobs within a span of nine years. The number of job vacancies filled by the TRS government was much higher than the numbers assured in the party’s manifesto, he said.

“While one lakh jobs were assured in the manifesto, 1.35 lakh government jobs were successfully filled in the first term of the TRS government. In the second term, the process of filling 90,000 government jobs was initiated. The Public Service Commission and other departments have already issued notifications for 32,000 jobs till date,” he said, adding that the notifications for jobs in Gurukul Educational Institutions would be issued soon.

The minister also informed the youth that besides government jobs, the TRS government also extended complete support in providing a mammoth number of jobs in the private sector. “Till now, over 17 lakh job opportunities have been created in the private sector,” he said.

Rama Rao said that people’s representatives from TRS in their personal capacity have set up coaching centres and provided other resources to youth preparing for government jobs. Various government departments too are providing coaching to unemployed youth. Added to this, government libraries were equipped with books and other facilities,” he said. Conveying best wishes to the youth preparing for government jobs, Rama Rao urged them to utilise all the available resources.

Open letter to youth

