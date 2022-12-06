Congress' Manickam Tagore sends legal notice to Shashidhar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore on Monday served a legal notice on former NDMA vice-chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy for allegedly passing defamatory comments against the former. Tagore has sought an unconditional apology from Shashidhar Reddy and threatened to take appropriate legal action if he fails to do so.

Recently, Shashidhar Reddy changed his loyalties to the saffron party after resigning from the primary membership of Congress. While announcing his resignation, Shashidhar Reddy made some serious charges of corruption against Tagore. He accused Tagore of accepting a bribe of over `25 crore for favouring A Revanth Reddy to become TPCC president.

The notice said that the act of defaming Tagore’s reputation for the purpose of political advantage has caused irreparable damage to him in the political circles.

“Therefore, you (Shashidhar Reddy) are hereby required by my client (Tagore) to withdraw the allegations made against my client, through the press conference and through the letter sent to the Congress president, by tendering an unconditional apology in writing to my client within a period of one week on receipt of this notice,” it read.

It may be mentioned here that Tagore has already filed two defamation cases against former Congress leaders — MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy and MLA D Sudheer Reddy.

