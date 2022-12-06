Delhi liquor scam: Why is CBI providing special treatment to Kavitha, asks Ponnam Prabhakar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Alleging that the BJP and TRS have a secret pact to halt the progress of other political parties, senior Congress leader and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday said that the leaders of these two parties pretend to be working against each other but in reality they help each other, especially when they are in trouble.

Participating in the Rythu Maha Dharna at the Collectorate in Karimnagar, he said: “There are no differences between Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is the same with the other leaders of these two parties. Criticising each other and hurling abuses against one another is a big drama.”

“For instance, see the way the investigation being carried out into the Delhi liquor policy scam. Why should CBI offer or agree to investigation KCR’s daughter Kavitha at her residence when the agency has called Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to its office for questioning in another case. Why this special ‘VIP’ treatment for Kavitha,” he wondered.

Accusing the BJP and TRS of playing cheap politics in an attempt to divert the people’s attention from the real issues, he said: “These two parties are following the West Bengal model in Telangana. It is their game plan. In West Bengal, the BJP and TMC literally fought against each other. Their aim was to prevent other parties from growing. BJP and TRS are doing the same in Telangana now.” DCC president Kavvampalli Satyanaryana and other party leaders were present on the occasion.

