Home States Telangana

Delhi liquor scam: Why is CBI providing special treatment to Kavitha, asks Ponnam Prabhakar

DCC president Kavvampalli Satyanaryana and other party leaders were present on the occasion.

Published: 06th December 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

MLC K Kavitha

MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Alleging that the BJP and TRS have a secret pact to halt the progress of other political parties, senior Congress leader and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday said that the leaders of these two parties pretend to be working against each other but in reality they help each other, especially when they are in trouble.

Participating in the Rythu Maha Dharna at the Collectorate in Karimnagar, he said: “There are no differences between Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is the same with the other leaders of these two parties. Criticising each other and hurling abuses against one another is a big drama.”

“For instance, see the way the investigation being carried out into the Delhi liquor policy scam. Why should CBI offer or agree to investigation KCR’s daughter Kavitha at her residence when the agency has called Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to its office for questioning in another case. Why this special ‘VIP’ treatment for Kavitha,” he wondered.

Accusing the BJP and TRS of playing cheap politics in an attempt to divert the people’s attention from the real issues, he said: “These two parties are following the West Bengal model in Telangana. It is their game plan. In West Bengal, the BJP and TMC literally fought against each other. Their aim was to prevent other parties from growing. BJP and TRS are doing the same in Telangana now.” DCC president Kavvampalli Satyanaryana and other party leaders were present on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ponnam Prabhakar K Kavitha Liquor scam Delhi Liquor Scam TRS Telangana elections Telangana Assembly elections Telangana polls Congress
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp