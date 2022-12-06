Home States Telangana

Eco-tourism activities resume at Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary

The authorities have declared the forest areas plastic-free zones and asked the visitors to act responsibly.  

Published: 06th December 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Forest Department on Monday resumed various eco-tourism activities in Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary after they were suspended because of the pandemic. The department, responsible for developing the eco-tourism circuit covering Laknavaram, Tadvai, and Bogatha forest areas, is working towards promoting responsible eco-tourism in the Mulugu district.

District Forest Officer Kishta Goud said that the department had reopened Tadvai huts for visitors besides relaunching cycling and trekking activities near Laknavaram and Blackberry Islands.

The forest areas and surrounding water bodies provide a unique experience for visitors. As of now, trekking, cycling routes, and watchtowers for birdwatchers have been opened for tourists, officials said. Besides, the department has also engaged tour guides to provide a better experience to visitors. Officials said that a 24-hour special package, including a night’s stay in a tent near Laknavaram, will be available soon.

Besides that, the forest officials are also working on providing safari rides from Tadvai Huts to Ailapur through dense forest cover. The 20-km stretch will also be opened for visitors soon.  The authorities have declared the forest areas plastic-free zones and asked the visitors to act responsibly.  

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R M Dobriyal said the department was developing many locations in Telanagana forests as eco-tourism spots. We are working on new policies to promote tourism, he added.

