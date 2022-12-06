Revanth Reddy predicts early polls in Telangana, asks cadre to be battle ready

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Predicting early polls in the State, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Monday called upon his party cadre to be prepared for the elections.

Addressing a gathering at Vikarabad collectorate where the Congress cadre staged a protest demanding that the government resolve all the farmers’ issues, he said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was in a hurry to advance the elections. The Congress cadre staged protests in front of all district collectorates across the State during the day.

Speaking at the well-attended protest gathering in Vikarabad, Revanth said: “KCR used to allege that Telangana language, traditions and customs were under attack. After the State’s formation, the TRS government was attacking Telangana’s culture which was synonymous with agriculture.”

Stating that the chief minister would meet with the same fate “imposed” on him, Revanth said: “In 2015, KCR unjustly sent me to jail (in a cash-for-vote case). He even prevented me from attending my daughter’s lagna patrika (wedding date-fixing) ceremony. That sin will not be washed away that easily. It has now brought the CBI to your doorstep. Now, you (KCR) know the pain when your daughter has been issued a notice by the CBI.” Revanth added that all the accused in connection with Delhi liquor policy scam should be sent to Tihar Jail.

Meanwhile, speaking at a protest staged at the Khammam collectorate, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that after the advent of the Dharani portal, many farmers have lost rights to their lands. They were being forced to run from pillar to post. The government should be held responsible for it, he said.

AICC secretary SA Sampath Kumar attended the protest at Gadwal, Ponnam Prabhakar at Karimnagar and Md Ali Shabbir at Kamareddy.

