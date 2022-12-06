Home States Telangana

Revanth Reddy predicts early polls in Telangana, asks cadre to be battle ready

TPCC chief says Chief Minister KCR is in a hurry to advance the Assembly elections

Published: 06th December 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

A Revanth Reddy

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Predicting early polls in the State, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Monday called upon his party cadre to be prepared for the elections.

Addressing a gathering at Vikarabad collectorate where the Congress cadre staged a protest demanding that the government resolve all the farmers’ issues, he said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was in a hurry to advance the elections. The Congress cadre staged protests in front of all district collectorates across the State during the day.

Speaking at the well-attended protest gathering in Vikarabad, Revanth said: “KCR used to allege that Telangana language, traditions and customs were under attack. After the State’s formation, the TRS government was attacking Telangana’s culture which was synonymous with agriculture.”

Stating that the chief minister would meet with the same fate “imposed” on him, Revanth said: “In 2015, KCR unjustly sent me to jail (in a cash-for-vote case). He even prevented me from attending my daughter’s lagna patrika (wedding date-fixing) ceremony. That sin will not be washed away that easily. It has now brought the CBI to your doorstep. Now, you (KCR) know the pain when your daughter has been issued a notice by the CBI.” Revanth added that all the accused in connection with Delhi liquor policy scam should be sent to Tihar Jail.

Meanwhile, speaking at a protest staged at the Khammam collectorate, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that after the advent of the Dharani portal, many farmers have lost rights to their lands. They were being forced to run from pillar to post. The government should be held responsible for it, he said.

AICC secretary SA Sampath Kumar attended the protest at Gadwal, Ponnam Prabhakar at Karimnagar and Md Ali Shabbir at Kamareddy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Revanth Reddy TPCC congress Telangana elections Telangana assembly polls Telangana poll
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp