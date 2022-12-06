Home States Telangana

Sircilla weavers’ skills mesmerise American handloom expert

American research scholar Kyra Zafp takes a look at a sari during her visit to Sircilla

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: American scholar and handloom expert Kyra Zafp was thrilled to watch skills of local weavers during her visit to Sircilla on Monday. Kyra visited Sircilla as part of her tour of different Asian countries to conduct a research on skills and conditions of handloom weavers under a US research grant.

Besides examining a few handlooms in the textile town, Kyra Zafp also enquired about the clothes being weaved on handlooms and interacted with the weavers. She also collected details on how the Sirisilla weavers shifted from handloom to powerlooms. Kyra also met Veldi Hariprasad, who gained popularity with his Sircilla Siri Pattu saris and other innovative handloom products.

Kyra was mesmerised by the various handloom products designed by him, especially a sari that can be folded and kept in a  a matchbox. She said that she had never seen “weavers with such amazing talent and skills”.

During her tour of India, she will also be visiting other places like Pochampally, Gadwal, Siddipet and Jangaon. She is also scheduled to visit other States like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.

THRILLED TO SEE A SARI THAT FITS IN MATCHBOX
Kyra also met V Hariprasad, who gained popularity with his Sircilla Siri Pattu saris and other innovative handloom products. Kyra was mesmerised by the various handloom products designed by him, especially a sari that fits in matchbox. She said that she had never seen “weavers with such amazing talent and skills”.

