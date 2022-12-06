Telangana Cabinet to meet on Dec 10

Home States Telangana

The Cabinet may decide the date of Assembly session, which is expected to commence on December 12.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Cabinet will meet on December 10 at 2 pm at Pragathi Bhavan.  Apart from other issues, the Cabinet is expected to discuss paddy purchases, release of Rythu Bandhu amounts, giving Rs 3 lakh for construction of houses to those who have their own lands and implementation of Dalit Bandhu.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has already decided to convene the Assembly session to discuss the shortfall of Rs 40,000 crore in the State government’s revenue, due to the economic sanctions imposed by the Centre. The Cabinet may decide the date of Assembly session, which is expected to commence on December 12.

