Home States Telangana

Telangana HC extends stay on SIT notice to BL Santhosh

The court also stayed a lookout notice issued by the SIT against the petitioner.

Published: 06th December 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh

BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice K Surender of the Telangana High Court on Monday extended until December 13 the stay on the SIT notice issued to BJP general secretary BL Santhosh under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code in the TRS MLAs poaching case.

Justice Surender also stayed the notice issued by the SIT under Section 41A of the Indian Penal Code to Jaggu Kottilil alias Jaggu Swamy, a resident of Kochi in Kerala, and a suspect in the poaching case, until December 13.

The court also stayed a lookout notice issued by the SIT against the petitioner. Justice Surender said that he would hear both the cases on December 13. Jaggu Swamy and Santhosh were represented by senior counsels Pattabhi V and Desai Prakash Reddy respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court BL Santhosh
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp