Telangana HC extends stay on SIT notice to BL Santhosh

HYDERABAD: Justice K Surender of the Telangana High Court on Monday extended until December 13 the stay on the SIT notice issued to BJP general secretary BL Santhosh under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code in the TRS MLAs poaching case.

Justice Surender also stayed the notice issued by the SIT under Section 41A of the Indian Penal Code to Jaggu Kottilil alias Jaggu Swamy, a resident of Kochi in Kerala, and a suspect in the poaching case, until December 13.

The court also stayed a lookout notice issued by the SIT against the petitioner. Justice Surender said that he would hear both the cases on December 13. Jaggu Swamy and Santhosh were represented by senior counsels Pattabhi V and Desai Prakash Reddy respectively.

