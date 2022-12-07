Home States Telangana

Bandi Sanjay accuses KTR of using drugs, asks him to take test

Sanjay alleged that the TRS wouldn’t spare even an hour for Ambedkar’s anniversaries.

Published: 07th December 2022 05:47 AM

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay on the ninth day of his Praja Sangarma Yatra in Khanapur of Nirmal district on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said that it’s a shame that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did not attend the G20 preparatory meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday. “Chief ministers of all the States and leaders of political parties from across the country participated in the meeting. But Telangana CM chose to stay away from the meeting. He should be held answerable for this,” said Sanjay addressing the ninth day of his Praja Sangrama Yatra in Nirmal district.

He accused CM’s son and IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao of using drugs and expressed his readiness to prove the charge if the hair and blood samples of the minister were provided to him.

“Bangalore & Hyderabad drug cases were closed as it would have exposed that #TwitterTillu was a drug addict. I’m ready to undergo any test to prove that I don’t consume tobacco & will give any samples in any part of my body. Do you have guts to give blood & hair samples for drug test?” Sanjay dared Rama Rao. Sanjay paid floral tributes to the Ambedkar statue at Dimmadurthi village of Mamda mandal in Nirmal district.

Sanjay alleged that the TRS wouldn’t spare even an hour for Ambedkar’s anniversaries. “The CM does not come out of his house to remember the architect of Indian constitution, while the Centre is continuing to rule with Ambedkar’s life as its guiding principle.”

