Debates on injustices to Telangana should be held in winter session: Nama Nageswara Rao

HYDERABAD: Floor leader for TRS in Lok Sabha floor, Nama Nageswara Rao, on Tuesday demanded that debates regarding the revenue loss to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore to Telangana due to economic sanctions imposed by the Centre and other such instances of injustices meted out to the State be brought up in the winter session of Parliament beginning on Wednesday.

Participating in the all-party meeting convened in New Delhi, Nageswara Rao wondered why the Centre was discriminating against Telangana. He demanded that discussions on the assurances by the Union government under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, pending funds and other issues be carried out. “The Centre should render justice to Telangana,” he remarked.

Pointing out that none of the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act was implemented to date, the TRS MP demanded that the Centre should take immediate steps to implement them. Even after eight years of the formation of the State, the Centre failed to implement the assurances like setting up a coach factory in Kazipet, a steel factory in Bayyaram, a Tribal university, an IIM and others, he said.

Apart from these issues, debates on the fuel price hike, rising unemployment and other such issues should also be conducted, he added.

