Home States Telangana

Debates on injustices to Telangana should be held in winter session: Nama Nageswara Rao

Apart from these issues, debates on the fuel price hike, rising unemployment and other such issues should also be conducted, he added.

Published: 07th December 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Floor leader for TRS in Lok Sabha floor, Nama Nageswara Rao, on Tuesday demanded that debates regarding the revenue loss to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore to Telangana due to economic sanctions imposed by the Centre and other such instances of injustices meted out to the State be brought up in the winter session of Parliament beginning on Wednesday.

Participating in the all-party meeting convened in New Delhi, Nageswara Rao wondered why the Centre was discriminating against Telangana. He demanded that discussions on the assurances by the Union government under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, pending funds and other issues be carried out. “The Centre should render justice to Telangana,” he remarked.

Pointing out that none of the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act was implemented to date, the TRS MP demanded that the Centre should take immediate steps to implement them. Even after eight years of the formation of the State, the Centre failed to implement the assurances like setting up a coach factory in Kazipet, a steel factory in Bayyaram, a Tribal university, an IIM and others, he said.

Apart from these issues, debates on the fuel price hike, rising unemployment and other such issues should also be conducted, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana  TRS Nama Nageswara Rao
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp